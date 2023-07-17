No. 35 Minor League Prospect Endy Rodríguez Recalled by Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled catcher Endy Rodríguez, their No. 3 prospect and the No. 35 rated prospect in Minor League Baseball according to MLB Pipeline. He will join Quinn Priester in making his major league debut tonight vs. Cleveland and six other members of the 2023 Indianapolis Indians to debut this season, including right-handers Osvaldo Bido, Cody Bolton, Carmen Mlodzinski, outfielder Henry Davis and infielders Nick Gonzales and Jared Triolo.

Rodríguez, 23, has hit .268 (73-for-272) with 25 extra-base hits, 38 RBI, 36 walks and a team-leading 54 runs in 67 games with Indianapolis this season. After walking twice and scoring a run in his only two plate appearances of the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 8, Rodríguez returned to the Indians lineup and launched his first career grand slam while tying his career high with five RBI on July 14 at Omaha. He has reached base safely in 16 of his last 19 games with nine multi-hit performances, batting .351 (27-for-77) with 11 extra-base hits, 18 RBI, 13 walks against only 11 strikeouts, a .441 on-base percentage and .986 OPS.

As the No. 5 rated catching prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Rodríguez has registered a .994 fielding percentage (three errors in 490 total chances) in 464.0 innings behind the dish this season. He's also logged 67.0 innings at first base without committing an error.

Rodríguez was traded to Pittsburgh from New York (NL) on Jan. 19, 2021, as part of a three-team, seven-player exchange that saw left-hander Joey Lucchesi shipped to the Mets from San Diego, and right-hander Joe Musgrove sent to the Padres from Pittsburgh in exchange for right-handers David Bednar and Drake Fellows, left-hander Omar Cruz and outfielder Hudson Head. He was originally signed by New York (NL) as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2018.

