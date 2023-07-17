Homestand Highlights: Stripers Suit up for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will join the world's greatest heroes, give away a one-of-a-kind bobblehead modeled off the team's distinctive jumping fish logo, and celebrate the birthday of their beloved mascot Chopper as they host the Norfolk Tides in a six-game series at Coolray Field from July 18-23.

The homestand also features the second Summer Splash Down game of the season on July 19 and a Fish Fry Buffet on Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday on July 20.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, July 18 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday (Presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): Feast on $2 hot dogs and indulge on $1 desserts with another Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field.

Wednesday, July 19 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.

First Pitch: 12:05 p.m.

Summer Splash Down: Dive into the excitement as for the second time this summer, area youth camps will be in attendance for a special matinee game.

Thursday, July 20 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Fish Fry Buffet: Savor deep-fried catfish as part of an all-you-can-eat buffet and enjoy a spectacular view of a Stripers game from a field box seat for just $38

Thirsty Thursday (Presented by Michelob Ultra): Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each and Cutwater margaritas for just $5 each.

Friday, July 21 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond (Presented by Š2022 Marvel): Answer the call to action and unite with the legendary Avengers initiative at the ballpark, where the Stripers face off against the forces of evil, ready to save the day! The Stripers will suit up in specialty jerseys which will be available for auction at GoStripers.com. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the non-profit, Way to Battle.

Fireworks Friday: Stick around as another Fireworks Friday lights up the night sky over Coolray Field moments after the game!

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Saturday, July 22 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Leaping Fish Bobblehead Giveaway (Presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): Secure this one-of-a-kind bobblehead, crafted to resemble the Stripers distinctive alternate logo. This exclusive collectible is available for the first 2,500 fans at Coolray Field.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Sunday, July 23 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Chopper's Birthday (Presented by Primrose Schools): It's a special day for the Stripers' beloved mascot, Chopper the Groundhog! The energetic and lovable character synonymous with Stripers baseball celebrates his 15th birthday and other local mascots will be on hand for the occasion!

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

