Chasers Drop Series Finale with Indy 11-4

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a weekend series to the Indianapolis Indians, who scored in the first inning Sunday and led all evening, as the Chasers fell 11-4.

Evan Sisk served as Omaha's opener in a bullpen game that saw six pitchers contribute. Sisk held Indianapolis to a run in the first inning over two innings of work, then Christian Chamberlain allowed a pair of runs over two innings on the mound to put Indianapolis ahead 3-0 in the middle of the fourth.

With CJ Alexander was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the fourth, then Nate Eaton singled and with two outs, Adeiny Hechavarria tied the game at 3-3 with a three-run homer to right-center field.

The tie score did not las for long as Indy struck Brad Keller (0-3) for six runs on four hits and three walks in just 1/3 of an inning. Emilio Marquez worked out of trouble behind him, then allowed a home run in the top of the sixth inning in his first appearance with Omaha this year.

Eaton countered in the bottom half with a solo homer of his own, but Indianapolis responded with one more in the top of the seventh off Jackson Kowar for the 11-4 score that held to be final.

Kowar pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and Jonah Dipoto offered a scoreless ninth but Omaha left a pair of runners on in the bottom of both innings, stranding nine on in the loss.

After a day off Monday, the Storm Chasers are back in action at Werner Park Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. CT for a six-game series with the St. Paul Saints.

