No. 3 Stockton Kings Upend No. 1 South Bay Lakers to Win 2nd Straight Western Conference Final
Published on April 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
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NBA G League Stories from April 6, 2026
- Stockton Advances to NBA G League Finals for Second Straight Season - Stockton Kings
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