No. 3 Overall Pick Charlie Condon Assigned to Spokane

August 6, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The lineup for the first place Spokane Indians just got a whole lot scarier. Colorado announced today that Charlie Condon, the No. 3 overall draft pick in the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft, has been assigned to Spokane. Condon will wear number 12 and will be in uniform tonight when the Indians take on the Tri-City Dust Devils in Pasco at 7:05 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on MiLB.TV or tune in with Mike Boyle on 103.5 The Game.

Condon slashed .433/.556/1.009 (100-for-231) with a 1.565 OPS in 60 games for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2024, collecting 20 doubles, one triple, 37 home runs and 78 RBI. The 21-year-old led the NCAA in batting, home runs, slugging percentage and OPS and his 37 home runs set a BBCOR-era (since 2011) record. Condon became just the third player in NCAA history to lead the nation in both batting average and home runs in the same season and was named the national 2024 Player of the Year by Baseball America, D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

"I was extremely excited and happy to hear my name called and to be tied to the Rockies' organization," said Condon following the draft. "It's been an organization that does really well developing hitters. They know what they're doing and how to teach power hitting. I'm really excited and really honored to be a part of the Rockies."

Condon became the highest drafted player out of the University of Georgia in program history and ties Dick Schofield ('82) for the highest drafted player to suit up for the Spokane Indians. Condon is the fifth top 10 draft pick to play for Spokane during their current affiliation with Colorado, joining Zac Veen, Benny Montgomery, Gabriel Hughes, and Chase Dollander.

"We obviously all see the physical ability and what Charlie did at the University of Georgia, but what I have heard about his character and makeup has me even more excited for him to join us for the stretch run," said Spokane Indians Hitting Coach Tom Sutaris. "He will fit really well into the culture we've built here in Spokane."

A relative unknown out of high school, Condon walked on at Georgia and spent his first year on the bench before breaking out with a .386 average, 25 homers, and 67 RBIs as a redshirt freshman in 2023. He was even better this season, leading the Bulldogs to a 43-17 record and becoming the first player in program history to earn both the Golden Spikes Award and Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award.

"You can tell he's got a great head on his shoulders, level-headed, ready to go, can't wait to get this started," Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters following Condon's signing. "Looking forward to his pro career. I'm looking forward to shaking his hand and watching him play."

Fans can see Condon in action at Avista Stadium for the first time on Tuesday, August 13th when the Spokane Indians host the Vancouver Canadians for SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night. Tickets for that game are available now.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.