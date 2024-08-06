Alex Amalfi Named NWL Pitcher of the Month

August 6, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians pitcher Alex Amalfi

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians reliever Alex Amalfi as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Month for July. He is the first C's player to earn a monthly honor this year and the first since Devereaux Harrison was tabbed as the circuit's top arm in June of 2023.

The Ashland, MA native was light outs last month. He pitched to a 0.55 ERA with one save in eight relief appearances spanning 16.1 innings and allowed one earned run on seven hits (all singles). He struck out 24 while walking four. The righty finished the month on a streak of 24.2 innings without allowing an extra-base hit (since June 14).

Amalfi, 23, attended the University of Massachusetts-Boston and was signed by Toronto as a free agent on July 26, 2022.

Amalfi and the C's start a six-game set against the Eugene Emeralds [SF] at The Nat tonight. Catch all six games of RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on the C's Broadcast Network: Bally Live and Sportsnet 650.

