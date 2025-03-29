NLL Wired: Week 17
March 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video
Hey, Harry's mom!
Eli Gobrecht and Zach Currier were mic'd up and chirping in Week 17.
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics
