Nitro Circus in Brooklyn Rescheduled for September 9th

May 16, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







(Brooklyn) Due to travel-related scheduling issues, Nitro Circus is rescheduling its Brooklyn show at Maimonides Park to Friday, September 9, 2022.

All tickets from the original June 17th date will be honored. Ticketholders do not need to take any additional action in order to attend on September 9th. Nitro Circus regrets any inconvenience to its fans but looks forward to seeing them in September. Refunds for fans unable to make the new date will be available for up to 30 days following the announcement of the new date (ending on Wednesday, June 15th).

Tickets for the new show date are on sale and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com or nitrocircus.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.