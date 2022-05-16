Blue Rocks Will Now Host Doubleheader June 15 & June 18

WILMINGTON, DE - With two games in Brooklyn being postponed, due to weather, the Blue Rocks will now host two doubleheaders when the Cyclones come to town June 14th through June 19th.

The first doubleheader will take place on Wednesday, June 15th, with gates opening at 4:30 PM and first pitch of game one set for 5:05 PM. The second doubleheader will occur two nights later on Saturday, June 18th. Once again gates will open at 4:30 PM and the first pitch of game one is set for 5:05 PM.

These doubleheaders will be single admission. Fans with tickets dated for either June 15th or June 18th may come to one or both games on their respective game date. Both doubleheaders will feature two seven-inning games, with an approximate 30 minute break in-between games.

If you have any additional questions please visit the Christiana Care Box Office or call 302-888-2583.

