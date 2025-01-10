Nine Wins & Counting for the Sizzling Cats

January 10, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats appear to be unstoppable after opening the latest Quebec road trip with a 4-2 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques before 2,800 fans at the Centre Slush Puppie Thursday night.

Moncton has reeled off nine straight victories and demonstrated more distributed scoring on Thursday with goals to Maxime Cote (11th), Markus Vidicek (19th) Alex Mercier (19th) and Vincent Collard's 12th. Defenseman Dyllan Gill recorded one assist and goaltender Mathis Rousseau made 19 saves in their Wildcats debut.

The Cats hit the 30-win mark to remain first overall in the QMJHL and second in the latest weekly CHL Top-10 rankings.

Three Stars:

1 #10 ALEX MERCIER

2 #6 MARKUS VIDICEK

3 #72 Petrut, GAT

The Cats head north to Rouyn-Noranda and Val D'Or this weekend- Saturday against the Huskies at 5pm ATL and Sunday at 4pm ATL against the Foreurs.

Catch all the action as the Cats look for their tenth consecutive victory on CHL TV and the Cats Radio Network - Inspire 105.1 FM Moncton.

