Eagles Host Ethan Gauthier, Defending Champion Volts Tonight

For the first time this season, the Eagles will match up against the defending league champions- and current Western Conference leaders- as the Drummondville Voltigeurs visit Centre 200 tonight.

The Eagles are coming off their first loss of the calendar year of 2025, but still picked up a point in a 5-4 overtime loss in Charlottetown on Thursday. Joey Henneberry scored twice for the Eagles as the top line continues to produce in droves- Cam Squires has collected 19 points in his last ten games, while Jacob Newcombe has nine points in his last six games. Thursday's game marked a return to QMJHL action for Jakub Milota after his time with Czechia at the World Juniors. Milota shook off a rough start, allowing two goals in the opening two minutes, to stop 29 of 32 shots with many big stops the rest of the way.

Tampa Bay draft pick Ethan Gauthier was also at the World Juniors, suiting up for Team Canada, and is back with the defending champions who have bolstered their lineup with some late trades. In the first half, Gauthier was playing alongside star 20 year old NCAA commits Luke Woodworth (University of Nebraska-Omaha) & Sam Oliver (University of New Hampshire.) That trio carried the offense but has now been supplemented via trades for Nathan Baril (Val-d'Or) & point per game man Justin Larose (Victoriaville). On the defensive side, Riley Mercer has a league best save percentage of .937. With the acquisition of Samuel Kingsley (Victoriaville), Mercer is now playing behind five 19 year old defenseman- including Buffalo Sabres draft pick Simon-Pier Brunet.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

DRUMMONDVILLE CAPE BRETON

1st Western Conference, 27-8-2-2 (Away: 13-4-0-2) RECORD 6th Eastern Conference, 18-14-4-1 (Home: 9-7-1-1)

2-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 5-0-1-0

141GF/98GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 122GF/116GA

1-1-0-0 2023-24 SEASON SERIES 1-1-0-0

Thursday, Drummondville 4 @ Halifax 3 LAST GAME RESULT Thursday, Cape Breton 4 @ Charlottetown 5 (OT)

Luke Woodworth (56 points in 37 games) LEADING SCORER Cam Squires (38 points in 31 games)

1st, 30% (Away: 1st, 41.8%) POWER PLAY 7th, 23.8% (Home: 6th, 26.2%)

11th, 77.3% (Away: 13th, 73.8%) PENALTY KILL 9th, 79.4%, (Home: 11th, 78.1%)

Maxime-Olivier Drolet iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Alexis Toussaint, Romain Litalien

