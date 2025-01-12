Nine-One WON

The Wolverines dominated through tonight's game, showing the Jets and the rest of the division why they continue to stay at the top of the leaderboard.

The Jets lone goal came early in the contest, just a minute and a half after the puck dropped.

Patrick Tolan got the Wolverines on the board three minutes later, followed by Jason Bourdukofsky, Cole Frawner, Jakub Bednarik, and Duke Gentzler all finding the back of the net before the first frame ended.

Bednarik recorded his second of the night and 11th of the season midway through the second.

Romulus Riego de Dios finished a centering pass from Drew Nelson with three minutes left in the second, giving the Wolverines a 7-1 lead going into the final period.

Landon Greenough tallied his third goal of the season 26 seconds into the third, with Brody Dietz grabbing his second goal of year with just 98 seconds left in the game.

The Wolverines go for the sweep tomorrow, with a 4:00pm puck drop to end the series.

Doors open at 2:30pm.

