Norsemen Fall in Series Finale against the Minotauros

January 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

ST. CLOUD, MN - For the final time this season, the St. Cloud Norsemen played host to the Minot Minotauros on Friday and Saturday nights at the MAC but unfortunately, the weekend would not go their way.

In Friday night's opener, the Norsemen would come out hot. St. Cloud would take only 3:09 into the first period to score the game's first goal. Columbus, Ohio native Mason Lebel would tally his 13th goal of the season from a clean back door pass from Hudson Blue, his 8th assist, to give the Norsemen the early 1-0 lead. That goal would be the only one of the night for the Norsemen as Minot would come back with 4 straight, one being an empty net goal, to secure the 4-1 win on Friday. St. Cloud Goalie Connor Roff would be saddled with the loss bringing his season record to 2-2-0. Roff would turn aside 30 of the 33 shots he would face.

Saturday night would prove to be a different story, as Minot was in control immediately. Billy Batten would snipe one past Roff to give Minot the early lead in the first period. From there, Minot would add two more to their total in the second period, Jesse Juhola would find enough daylight past the top left shoulder of Roff to make it a 2-0 lead for Minot at 15:56 in the period. Twenty-three seconds later, Ian Spencer would find a breakout pass and make it 3-0 for the Minotauros. That score would end up holding as Minot would come away with a 3-0 win on Saturday night, and complete the weekend sweep of the Norsemen.

Now, the Norsemen look ahead to next weekend as they hit the road to take on the Division leading Bismarck Bobcats. Game time for both Friday and Saturday night's games at the VFW Sportscenter is slated for 7:15 PM CST with all the live on the Lyon Sheet Metal and Heating Norsemen Media Network on NAHLtv.com.

