Aberdeen Wings Drop Game Saturday Night in Bismarck

January 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings were in again in Bismarck Saturday night to face the Bismarck Bobcats, and although things looked to start off strong, could not generate their same strength as Friday night.

It would be a back and forth battle right away in the first with action happening at both ends, but no shots on goal to be recorded. At almost halfway through the first period, the Wings would take a penalty, putting the Bobcats on the Power Play. Then, at the 7:17 mark, Jakub Kopecky would score for the Bobcats, giving them a 1-0 lead. This would be the only scoring chance of the first period, meaning the Bobcats would have the lead heading into the second period.

In the second period, the Wings would come out a bit stronger, but the penalties would still not be on their side. However, at the 6:38 mark, Kyle Murray-Smith would get his first goal of the season for the Wings, getting assists from Cole Saterdalen and Elvis Laskovs. At this point, the game would be tied, and things would look to maybe turn around for Aberdeen. Just a few minutes later, Bismarck's Jakub Kopecky would respond, getting his second goal of the night, and reclaiming the lead for the Bobcats. Following, it would be Wyatt Sypniewski to respond with a goal for Bismarck, and before the period would end, Josh Lehto would score as well, leaving the score 4-1 with Bismarck in the lead.

For the third period, the shots on goal would seem to be even between the Wings and the Bobcats, and the goaltender for the Bobcats would have to make some huge saves in order for the score to remain at 1 for the Wings. Over the course of the second and third period, the WIngs would take penalties that would take players Cade Moxham, Gustas Zemaitis, and Luke Backel out of the lineup for the remainder of the night - so the WIngs would have to make adjustments for the remainder of the game. Although the Wings would get some good looks, they would not be able to find the back of the net. Instead, at the 12:22 mark, Josh Lehto would get his second goal of the night, increasing the lead for the Bobcats. The game would end with a score of 5-1 with the Bobcats winning.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings, stopping 29 of 34 shots.

The Wings look to regroup before taking on the Minot Minotauros this upcoming weekend at the Odde Ice Center in Aberdeen, January 17th and 18th. Advanced tickets can be purchased at all C-Express locations, or at tickets.aberdeenwings.com.

