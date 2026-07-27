Night Mares Roll Past Grand Forks Spitfires in Series Finale

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Grand Forks, ND - The Madison Night Mares (30-6) put together an offensive outburst on Sunday afternoon, cruising past the Grand Forks Spitfires (19-17) to win the series.

Madison wasted no time taking control. Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning before Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) launched a three-run homer later in the frame to give the Night Mares a 4-0 lead.

The Night Mares kept the pressure on in the second. Moreno drove in two more runs with a double, and Tia Durst (University of Washington) followed with a two-run double of her own to extend Madison's advantage to 8-0.

Grand Forks got on the board with a run in the bottom of the second, but Madison broke the game wide open in the fourth. Durst led off the inning with a solo home run before Ahmari Braden (University of Pittsburgh) and Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) each delivered two-run hits, stretching the lead to 13-1.

Madison continued to pour it on in the fifth, scoring three runs before Blomberg punctuated the afternoon with a three-run home run to cap the scoring at 19-1.

Ahmari Braden (University of Pittsburgh) was credited with the win in the circle after Ryan Maddox (University of Washington) tossed four strong innings for the Night Mares. Taylor Larson (York University) took the loss for Grand Forks.

The Night Mares return to Warner Park on Tuesday to host the Mankato Habaneros. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 26, 2026

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