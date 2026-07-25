Madison Night Mares' Rally Falls Short Against Grand Forks Spitfires

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Grand Forks, ND - The Madison Night Mares (28-6) mounted a late comeback but came up just short in a loss to the Grand Forks Spitfires (19-15) on Friday night.

Grand Forks broke the game open in the first inning. Sophia Meer (University of Pittsburgh) put the Spitfires on the board with an RBI double before Shannon Cunningham (San Diego State University) added a two-run home run. Brooklyn Hofer (University of North Dakota) followed with a two-run double, and another run crossed the plate later in the inning as Grand Forks built a 6-0 lead.

The Night Mares answered in the third. Ava Carroll (University of Washington) drove in Madison's first run with an RBI double before Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) ripped a two-run double to cut the deficit to 6-3. Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) kept the rally going with an RBI double, bringing Madison within two.

The Spitfires added two insurance runs in the fourth inning, but the Night Mares continued to battle. Addie Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) delivered a two-run double in the fifth to make it 8-6, and Madison pushed across another run in the seventh to pull within one. The comeback fell just short, however, as Grand Forks held on for the 8-7 victory.

Sadie Kahl (University of Northern Colorado) earned the win in the circle for the Spitfires, while Carly Brewer (University of Iowa) took the loss for Madison.

The Night Mares continue their series against the Spitfires on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Madison then returns to Warner Park on Tuesday to host the Mankato Habaneros at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 25, 2026

Madison Night Mares' Rally Falls Short Against Grand Forks Spitfires - Madison Night Mares

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