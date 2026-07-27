Ignite Lose in Close 6-4 Game Versus Steam

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







LA CROSSE, WI. - The Ignite fall in a tough 6-4 loss to the La Crosse Steam. Razor-close plays at home plate highlighted a game that saw excellent defense and pitching from both sides.

How It Happened

Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) drew a one-out walk to start the game but was left aboard. Brooklyn Danileson (Florida Atlantic) started her second game for the Ignite and secured her first strikeout of the game. A loaded base jam and a hit by pitch saw the first run of the game cross for the Steam. A wild pitch scored another for La Crosse. Danileson's second strikeout ended the scoring effort for the Steam.

Trailing 2-0 early, the Ignite went down one-two-three. A fantastic diving catch by Claire Calmes (UW-Madison) kept the score close after two innings.

Viola Smith (Eastern Illinois) cut the Steam Lead in half with a leadoff first-pitch solo shot to left field. A one-out single by Gracie Konkol (St. Thomas, MN) put the tying run on first for the Ignite. Konkol was stranded. Zoey Mills (EFSC) came in for relief of Danielson in the bottom of the third and took down the Steam without giving up a hit.

Still trailing 2-1 in the fourth, Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) led off with a sneaky double down the third baseline. Brynn Daniel (Northwestern State) drew a walk. Marley Teasley (Washington) launched a one-out home run, bringing home Johnson and Daniel to put the Ignite up 4-2. With steam on each base, Brooklynn Danielson re-entered the game. She would collect the first out of the inning with a strikeout. A walk brought home the third run of the game for the Steam. Danielson's fourth strikeout of the game brought two outs with the bases loaded. A base hit plated two more for the Steam. A close play at the plate saw the third and final out of the fourth inning.

Trailing once again, 6-4, Gracie Konkol laid down a perfect bunt single. With two outs, Konkol advanced to second but was left on. The Ignite defence got the job done in the field, and Danielson recorded her fifth and sixth strikeouts of the game to keep the game within reach.

Brynn Daniel led off the sixth with a walk. Viola Smith smacked an excellent single, but a close play at the plate saw Daniel tagged out for the final out of the scoring effort. The Steam plated another run on their at-bat with another close call at the plate.

Trailing 6-4 in the seventh inning, Lily Wolf (Drake) came into pinch hit, finding a bunt single before Gracie Konkol found a bloop single to put two on the bases. A Claire Calmes sac fly advanced Wolf to third with two outs. Both were stranded with the Steam victorious 6-4.

Stats and Facts

Viola Smith's home run was her first as an Ignite.

Marley Teasley's 7th homer is tied for second on the team with Claire Calmes behind Johnson (18).

Coming Up Next

The Ignite will enjoy an Off Day before hosting the Lac Crosse Steam at Athletic Park with a doubleheader Tuesday. First pitch is set for 5:05 and can be caught live on Flo Sports.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on the All Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 26, 2026

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