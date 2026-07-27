Habaneros Split Two Games with Honeybees

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Habaneros took to ISG Field for two games against the Minot Honeybees.

The first game was a continuation of a previous matchup rescheduled due to weather. It resumed in the bottom of the third inning with Minot up 2-1 over the Habaneros.

Both Minot and Mankato scored on errors in the fourth, making it a 3-2 game.

RBI singles from Emillee Stofferahn (Butler Community College) and Katy Olive (Miami University, Ohio) gave the Habaneros the lead, 4-3, after the fifth.

The Habaneros won the first game with that score, 4-3.

Minot started off strong in game two, taking an early 3-0 lead after the first inning.

The Honeybees continued their rally to score nine runs in the second to take a 12-0 lead.

It was a scoreless game for the next two innings of play.

Minot added two more insurance runs in the top of the fifth to go up 14-0.

This would be the final score, as Mankato was shutout in game two of the doubleheader.

The Habaneros will be back in action tomorrow at ISG Field. They will take on the Honeybees for the third straight game starting at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 26, 2026

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