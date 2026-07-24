Seven-Run Sixth Lifts Madison Night Mares Over Grand Forks Spitfires

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Grand Forks, ND - The Madison Night Mares (28-5) stormed back from a three-run deficit with a seven-run sixth inning to defeat the Grand Forks Spitfires (18-15) on Thursday night.

Grand Forks struck first in the opening inning when Shannon Cunningham (San Diego State University) launched a two-run home run to give the Spitfires a 2-0 lead. Madison answered in the second as Trinity Kennemer (Metropolitan State University of Denver) drove in a run with an RBI single, but Grand Forks responded in the bottom half of the inning to restore its two-run advantage at 3-1.

The Night Mares chipped away again in the third. Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2, but the Spitfires answered once more as Alex Graham (Weatherford College) lined an RBI double to push the lead to 4-2.

After Grand Forks extended its advantage to 5-2 in the sixth, Madison erupted with its biggest inning of the night. Ava Carroll (University of Washington) tied the game with a three-run home run before Kyra Smith (Colorado State University) gave the Night Mares their first lead on a fielder's choice. Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) followed with an RBI triple, and Madison added two more runs in the inning to cap a seven-run outburst and seize a 9-5 lead.

The Spitfires scored once in the bottom of the seventh, but the Night Mares closed out a 9-6 comeback victory. Ryan Maddox (University of Washington) went the distance to earn the win for Madison, while Sadie Kahl (University of Northern Colorado) was charged with the loss for Grand Forks.

The Night Mares continue their series against the Spitfires on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Madison then returns to Warner Park on July 28 to host the Mankato Habaneros at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 24, 2026

Seven-Run Sixth Lifts Madison Night Mares Over Grand Forks Spitfires - Madison Night Mares

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