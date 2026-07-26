Hilary Blomberg Homers, Madison Night Mares Outlast Grand Forks Spitfires

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Grand Forks, ND - The Madison Night Mares (29-6) held off a late rally to defeat the Grand Forks Spitfires (19-16) by an 8-6 score on Saturday night.

Madison jumped in front early behind Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin), who launched a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Night Mares a 2-0 lead. The offense added on in the third when Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) hit a two-run double to make it 4-0. Trinity Kennemer (Metropolitan State University of Denver) followed with a sacrifice fly later in the inning, stretching the advantage to 5-0.

The Spitfires chipped away over the next three innings. Grand Forks scored once in the third before Audrey Reeves (McCook Community College) delivered a two-run single in the fourth to cut the deficit to 5-3. Ally Hetzel (University of Washington) then blasted a solo homer in the fifth, pulling the Spitfires within one run.

The Night Mares responded with a three-run sixth inning. Addie Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) hit an RBI single to make it 6-4 before Ava Carroll (University of Washington) drove in a run on a fielder's choice. Kennemer capped the inning with an RBI single, extending Madison's lead to 8-4.

Grand Forks mounted one final push with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the comeback came up short as the Night Mares secured the 8-6 victory.

Braylen Conlon (University of Iowa) tossed the final three innings to earn the win in the circle for Madison. Sadie Kahl (University of Northern Colorado) was charged with the loss for Grand Forks.

The Night Mares wrap up their series against the Spitfires on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Madison then returns to Warner Park on Tuesday to host the Mankato Habaneros, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 25, 2026

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