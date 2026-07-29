Night Mares Hit Seven Homers in Win Over Mankato

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (31-6) launched seven home runs and cruised to a 9-3 victory over the Mankato Habaneros (13-24) on Tuesday night at Warner Park.

Madison wasted no time getting on the board. Ava Carroll (University of Washington) led off the bottom of the first with a home run, and Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) added a solo shot later in the inning to put the Night Mares ahead 2-0.

The power surge continued in the second. Trinity Kennemer (Metropolitan State University of Denver) and Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) went back-to-back, extending Madison's lead to 4-0.

Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) opened the third with another solo blast before Kyra Smith (Colorado State University) launched a two-run homer later in the inning, pushing the advantage to 7-0.

Mankato broke through with two runs in the top of the fourth, but the Night Mares answered immediately. Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) belted Madison's seventh home run of the night in the bottom half of the inning to stretch the lead to 8-2.

The Habaneros added one more run, but the Night Mares never let the game get close, securing a 9-3 victory. Elena Krause (Stanford University) earned the win in her Northwoods League debut, tossing a complete game for Madison. Marleigh Louvar (University of St. Thomas) was charged with the loss for Mankato.

The Night Mares and Habaneros continue the series with a doubleheader on Wednesday at Warner Park. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.