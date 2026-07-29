Madison Defeats Habaneros

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MADISON, WIS. - The Mankato Habaneros fell 9-3 to the Madison Night Mares on Tuesday night at Warner Park.

Madison jumped ahead early with two runs in each of the first two innings before adding three more in the third. The Night Mares hit seven home runs, accounting for eight of their nine runs.

The Habaneros got on the board in the fourth when Lydia Banse (Minnesota State University) and Katy Olive (Miami University - OH) reached base before Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) blasted a two-run home run, her third of the season. Mankato added its final run in the sixth as Valerie VanZant (University of Minnesota - Crookston) drove in Olive with an RBI single.

VanZant paced the Habaneros with a 2-for-3 performance and an RBI, while Olive, Stangl, Joscelyn Bennett (Southwest Baptist University), and Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) each collected a hit. Bennett also doubled.

Marleigh Louvar (University of St. Thomas) threw a complete game, striking out two over six innings.

The Habaneros will look to even the series when they face the Night Mares again on Wednesday at 5:05 pm.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 28, 2026

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