Ignite Split Double Header with Steam

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







WAUSAU, WI. - The Wausau Ignite split their home doubleheader with the La Crosse Steam, dropping game one 6-3 and rallying for a 13-0 complete-game shutout win in game two. A loss for Grand Forks on the day means that Wausau will hold the second playoff spot for the time being.

How It Happened Game One

Saylor Timmerman (Arkansas) made her first appearance as an Ignite, taking down the top of the Steam order in four batters. Gracie Konkol (St. Thomas, MN) led off with a single to right field and advanced to second on a Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) base hit. Both were stranded to end the inning.

In the top of the second, Timmerman fought her way out of a bases-loaded jam, seeing the Steam leave the bases juiced with no runs plated. The bottom of the Ignite order went out quickly despite a Marley Teasley (Washington) single.

The third inning saw excellent defence to keep any La Crosse runs off the board. Wausau broke open the scoring following a Gracie Konkol single. Konkol stole second, took third on an error, and reached home on a wild pitch all before the first out of the inning was made. Mia Johnson found a two-out double, and the Ignite saw the bases loaded with a Brynn Daniel (Northwestern State) hit by pitch and a Taylor Liebelt (Illinois State) walk. All three were stranded, ending the scoring effort.

La Crosse stranded two runners, and Wausau stranded one in the fourth.

Trailing 1-0, the Steam saw a solo home run to tie the game. The Ignite followed with a Brynn Daniel two-out walk, a Taylor Liebelt single, and both left on.

Timmerman and the defence took the Steam three up and three down in the top of the sixth before Viola Smith (Eastern Illinois) found a pinch-hit single. A close play at the plate following a Quinn Manocha (SDSU) double saw Smith out. With two outs on the board, Riley Schwisow launched her 6th Home run of the year to put the Ignite up 3-1.

The Steam immediately responded in the top of the seventh. A single, a fielder's choice, and a walk were followed up with a two-RBI double that tied the game. A single and two sac flies brought across three more runs for La Crosse. Down 6-3, Mia Johnson led off with a walk. Brynn Daniel singled to bring the tying run to the plate, but the next three batters went down in order, leading to a tough 6-3 loss for Wausau.

How It Happened Game Two

Zoey Mills (EFSC) got the start in game two. She made quick work of the first four batters, striking out two and surrendering a single. Once again, Gracie Konkol led off for the Ignite with a single, reaching second on an error. Mia Johnson followed with a walk, and a Schwisow ground out put both runners in scoring position. A sac-fly by Viola Smith scored Konkol to break open the scoring.

Up 1-0, Mills struck out two of the next four batters she faced, keeping the Steam scoreless. MArley teasly advanced to first on an error and reached second while the La Crosse infield wasn't paying attention. Sammie Kulak (San Jose State) drew a two-out walk, and once again,

Gracie Konkol came through with an RBI single.

Leading 2-0 and with run support, Mills once again delt, striking out one of four batters, giving up a lone hit. The bottom of the third saw the Ignite break the game open. With one out, Riley Schwisow singled, Viola Smith reached on an error, and Claire Calmes (UW-Madison) singled, scoring Schwisow. The subsequent double from Brynn Daniel scored Smith, and Marley Teasley blasted her eighth home run of the season, putting the Ignite up 7-0.

Mills and the defense took the Stem three up and three down with two more strikeouts in the top of the fourth. Gracie Konkol added to her fantastic night, legging out a leadoff triple. She scored on a Mia Johnson double. Viola Smith was hit by a pitch, and Claire Calmes smashed her eighth homer of the year, putting Wausau up 11-0. Not done yet, Brynn Daniel singled to center field. Marley Teasly grounded into a fielder's choice but reached second base. Teasly scored on a wild pitch to Maya Rudy (Benedictine). Rudy drew a two-out walk. Madison Werner (UW-Madison) singled, and Konkol walked, and a bases-loaded Mia Johnson walk put the Ignite up 13-0.

Mills struck out two of the final four batters she faced, giving up only three hits in her complete game.

Stats and Facts

With the second game victory and Grand Forks' loss to Minot, the Ignite hold the second NWLS playoff spot going into the final stretch of the season. If the Ignite win their final two games, they will secure the playoff spot.

With the shutout victory, Zoey Mills leads the league in wins (10) and complete games (8).

Mia Johnson is riding a 6-game hit streak following the doubleheader.

Riley Schwiow is riding an eight-game on-base streak following the doubleheader.

Coming Up Next

Wausau will travel back to La Crosse on Wednesday the 29th for their final game of the five-game series versus the Steam. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm and can be caught on Flo Sports. The Ignite Will return home for their final game of the regular season on Friday the 31st. First pitch against the Madison Nightmares will be at 6:35 at Athletic Park.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on the All Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.