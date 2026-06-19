Night Mares Hit Four Home Runs in Dominant Win

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (7-0) flexed their power at the plate on Thursday night, launching four home runs in an 11-0 run-rule victory over the La Crosse Steam (4-4) at Warner Park.

Madison broke the game open in the second inning with a two-out rally. Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) drove in the game's first run with an RBI single before Ava Carroll (University of Washington) followed with a two-run single to extend the lead to 3-0. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) capped the inning with a two-run home run, pushing the advantage to 5-0.

The Night Mares kept rolling in the third. Tele Jennings (University of Arizona) led off the inning with a solo home run, and Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) later added an RBI single to make it 7-0. Grassel eventually crossed the plate on a passed ball, extending the lead to 8-0.

Madison put the game out of reach in the fourth inning. Blomberg blasted her second home run of the night to make it 9-0, and Trinity Kennemer (Metro State University of Denver) added a solo shot later in the frame. The Night Mares tacked on one more run in the inning and cruised to the 11-0 victory.

Andrea Jaskowiak (Colorado State University) was dominant in the circle, tossing five shutout innings while striking out six and issuing no walks to earn her second win of the season. Preslynn Baker (John Melvin Christian College) took the loss for La Crosse.

The Night Mares and Steam will meet again Friday night in La Crosse at 6:35 p.m. as Madison begins a six-game road trip. The Night Mares return to Warner Park next Thursday to face the Wausau Ignite at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 18, 2026

Night Mares Hit Four Home Runs in Dominant Win - Madison Night Mares

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