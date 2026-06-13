Madison Night Mares Blow out Minot Honeybees in Series Opener

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Minot, ND - The Madison Night Mares (2-0) turned in another dominant performance on Friday night, defeating the Minot Honeybees (1-2) in the first meeting between the teams since the 2025 Northwoods League Championship Series.

The Night Mares struck first in the second inning. Melania Luostari (Auburn University) delivered an RBI double to give Madison a 1-0 lead, and Kyra Smith (Colorado State University) followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0. Later in the inning, Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) hit a two-run single, while Tele Jennings (University of Arizona) capped the five-run frame with a sacrifice fly.

Madison added two more runs in the third inning before Jennings led off the fourth with a solo home run to extend the lead to 8-0. The Night Mares continued to pile on in the sixth, as Luostari and Smith delivered back-to-back run-scoring hits to make it 11-0. Trinity Kennemer (Metropolitan State University of Denver) put the finishing touches on the victory with a two-run home run, pushing the lead to 13-0, which stood as the final score.

Andrea Jaskowiak (Colorado State University) was dominant in the circle, allowing just one hit while striking out nine across six shutout innings to earn the win for the Night Mares. Nadia Andarowski (UNC Greensboro) took the loss for the Honeybees.

The Night Mares and Honeybees will play a doubleheader on Saturday in Minot, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park on Monday for a doubleheader against the Wausau Ignite beginning at 5:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 12, 2026

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