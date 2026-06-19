Ignite Walk-Off Honey Bees 8-6 off of Sosa, 3-Run Homer

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







WAUSAU, WI. - The Ignite earn their second walk-off win of the season and third win overall off the bat of Gabby Sosa(Purdue), who launched her first home run of the season- a three-run shot to call the game in a back-and-forth battle to end the homestand.

How it Happened

Addison Kluck(Queens) made her first start of the year for her hometown of Wausau, Wisconsin. The Honey Bees went three up, three down and got the game started early. A Mia Johnson(UW-Parkside) single got things started for Brynn Daniel(Northwestern State) to walk. Ava Arenz(N. Colorado) scored Johnson after a single to center field, advancing Daniel to third. The Ignite closed the first inning up one.

The Honeybees failed to score in the top of the second, with Kluck gaining her first Northwoods strikeout. The offence picked up where they left off with a Quinn Marnocha (SDSU) double. Marnocha was plated by Taylor Liebelt(Illinois State) on her first double of the night. Marley Teasley(Washington) scored Liebelt with a single to right, and the Ignite were up 3-0.

The third inning saw both teams go up and down to keep the game 3-0.

The fourth inning saw Riley Stiles(Lake Forrest) come into relief in back-to-back games. The Honey Bees would plate four off of 7 hits. In the bottom of the inning, the Ignite bit back with a run for themselves. Megan McGinnis(St. Mary's), pinch-hitting for Morgan Smith(Prairie View A&M), would crack a double and be scored by Taylor Liebelt after her second double of the day. The game would be even at 4.

The fifth inning was scoreless for both teams once again off the performances from Stiles and the Ignite defence. The Ignite offence would quiet down, leaving 2 on base.

The Honey Bees' offence heated back up in the sixth with a series of walks and singles before plating 2. The Ignite saw Liebelt hit her third double of the game but would be left on to enter the seventh.

Down 6-4, the Ignite defense got out of the runners-on-the-corners jam. Claire Calmes(UW-Madison), 0-3 on the day, would strike a single into centerfield and be brought to second with a Brynn Daniel walk. Riley Schwisow(Northwestern State), pinch-hitting for Ava Arenz, struck a clutch double, scoring Calmes and putting Daniel, the tying run, on third. Gabby Sosa, with a single early in the game and earning her first hit of the season just one night ago, stepped up to the plate. Sosa struck a 3-run bomb to center field to walk off the game for an 8-6 win.

Stats and Facts

Wausau is now second in the league in hits with 83.

Quinn Marnocha is tied for first in the league with 4 stolen bases.

The Ignite now have 4 players(Calmes, Kluck, Liebelt, Spear) that are local to the Wausau area and played together for JBA Clutch.

Coming Up

The Ignite will travel to Minot on Saturday for a doubleheader, kicking off four games in Minot. First pitch is set for 5:35 on Flo Sports. Their next home game will be June 24th against the Madison Nightmares at 6:35.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on All Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 18, 2026

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