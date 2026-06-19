Habaneros Fall to Spitfires in Home Opener

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato Habaneros took the field at ISG Field for the first time this season Thursday night, opening a two-game series against the Grand Forks Spitfires.

Grand Forks struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the opening inning. After a scoreless second, the Spitfires added another run in the third to extend their advantage to 2-0.

The Spitfires continued to build momentum offensively, breaking the game open with a three-run home run in the fourth inning to take a 5-0 lead.

The Habaneros got on the board in the fifth inning when Brylee Hempy (University of South Dakota) crossed home plate. Mankato added another run later in the inning on a bases-loaded walk, allowing Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) to score.

The Habaneros continued to chip away at the deficit as Sailor Hall (Pittsburg State University) scored on an RBI from Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota).

Mankato capitalized on a Grand Forks error in the sixth inning, with Skylinn Pogue (Ball State University) scoring to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Grand Forks responded in the seventh with another three-run home run, extending its lead to 8-4. The Habaneros answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning but could not complete the comeback, falling 8-5.

The Habaneros return to action Friday (June 19) for the second game of the series against the Spitfires. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at ISG Field.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.