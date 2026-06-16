Night Mares Remain Unbeaten with Doubleheader Sweep

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (6-0) continued their winning ways with a doubleheader sweep of the Wausau Ignite (1-5) on Monday night at Warner Park.

Game 1

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) delivered an RBI single to give the Night Mares a 1-0 lead. Andrea Jaskowiak (Colorado State University) was sharp early in the circle, holding the Ignite scoreless through the first four innings.

Wausau responded in the fifth inning with a big rally. Quinn Marnocha (South Dakota State University) lined a two-run double to put the Ignite in front 2-1. After a fielder's choice extended the lead to 3-1, Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State University) drove in two more runs with a base hit to make it 5-1.

The Night Mares answered right back in the bottom half of the inning. Ava Carroll (University of Washington) launched a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 5-3. Then in the sixth, Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) came through with a three-run blast to put Madison back on top, 6-5.

After Madison added an insurance run, the Ignite made things interesting in the seventh. Claire Calmes (University of Wisconsin) hit a solo home run to trim the deficit to 7-6. Wausau later put two runners in scoring position, but the Night Mares held on to secure the victory.

Leila Ammon (Mississippi State University) earned the win in relief for Madison, while Berritt Herr (University of Wisconsin) was charged with the loss for Wausau.

Game 2

The Night Mares offense wasted no time getting going in the second game. After scoring two runs in the first inning, Blomberg broke the game open with a two-run double to make it 4-0. Later in the frame, Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) connected on her first home run of the season as Madison piled up eight runs over the first two innings.

While the offense cooled off after the early outburst, Ryan Maddox (University of Washington) made sure the lead was never threatened. Maddox tossed five strong innings, allowing just one run while striking out five.

The Ignite scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning, but Blomberg answered immediately with a solo homer in the bottom half to extend the lead to 10-4. Madison went on to close out an 11-5 victory and complete the doubleheader sweep.

Maddox earned her second win of the season for the Night Mares, while Riley Stiles (Lake Forest College) took the loss for Wausau.

The Night Mares will return to action on Thursday night when they host the La Crosse Steam at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 16, 2026

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