Habaneros Prove Victorious in First Matchup against Spitfires

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







GRAND FORKS, N.D. - The Habaneros continued their road trip to Grand Forks for their first matchup of the season against the Spitfires.

The game opened with a fast-paced and high-scoring stretch. Spitfires pitching issued five consecutive walks to begin, allowing the Habaneros to capitalize with two early runs. An RBI single from Addie Garr (Augustana College, Illinois) added two more, giving Mankato a 4-0 lead.

The Spitfires quickly responded in the bottom of the first inning with a three-run home run to cut the deficit to 4-3. Later in the inning, an RBI single from Addie Ferguson (Towson University) pushed Grand Forks ahead 6-4.

In the second inning, Alexis Duke (Augustana College, Illinois) led off with a single, followed by another base hit from Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin). Morgan Kostecka (Wisconsin-Green Bay) delivered a two-run RBI double to reclaim the lead for the Habaneros, 7-6.

The Spitfires answered again, plating four runs to take a 10-7 lead.

Mankato responded in the third inning, beginning with a bunt single from Brylee Hempy (University of South Dakota). Melanie Spivey (Minnesota State Moorhead) followed with an RBI single, and a Spitfires error allowed Hempy to score, cutting the deficit to 10-8. The Habaneros added two more runs in the inning while holding Grand Forks scoreless, tying the game at 10-10.

Kostecka gave Mankato the lead in the fourth inning with a solo home run, making it 11-10.

The Habaneros extended their advantage in the fifth inning, scoring four additional runs to build a 15-10 lead.

Both teams were held scoreless in the sixth inning, and the Habaneros were unable to add to their total in the top of the seventh. The Spitfires mounted a late push with two runs in the bottom half, but it was not enough.

Mankato secured the victory with a 16-12 final.

The Habaneros will return to action on the road tomorrow for another matchup against the Spitfires. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 16, 2026

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