Madison Night Mares Hit Three Homers in Opening Day Win

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (1-0) launched three home runs and rolled to a dominant Opening Day victory over the Wausau Ignite (0-1) at Warner Park.

The Night Mares wasted no time getting on the board in the first inning. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) opened the scoring with an RBI double, and Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) followed with another run-scoring double to make it 2-0. Tele Jennings (University of Arizona) then capped the rally with a two-run home run, giving Madison a 4-0 advantage.

Madison continued to build its lead in the second inning. Ava Carroll (University of Washington) drove in a run with an RBI double before Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) added another RBI double later in the frame to extend the lead further.

The offense stayed hot in the third inning. Kyra Smith (Colorado State University) blasted a solo home run, and Hilary Blomberg added her first homer of the season later in the inning as the Night Mares continued to pull away.

Madison never looked back from there. Leila Ammon (Mississippi State University) was outstanding in the circle, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings to earn the win. Cassidy Gall (Drake University) was charged with the loss for the Ignite.

The Night Mares travel to Minot on Friday to take on the Honeybees, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park next Monday for a doubleheader against the Ignite beginning at 5:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 9, 2026

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