Madison Night Mares Hold Off Late Rally to Defeat Mankato Habaneros

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Mankato, MN - The Madison Night Mares (9-0) built an early lead and held off a late rally from the Mankato Habaneros (2-7) to earn a 7-5 victory on Saturday night.

The Night Mares struck first in the opening inning when Tele Jennings (University of Arizona) hit an RBI single to give Madison a 1-0 advantage. Madison added to its lead in the third as Kyra Smith (Colorado State University) drove in two runs with a single to make it 3-0.

Madison continued to build its cushion in the fourth inning. Ava Carroll (University of Washington) delivered an RBI single before Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) added another run-scoring hit. Blomberg later crossed the plate on a wild pitch as the Night Mares extended their lead to 6-0.

The Night Mares added another run in the fifth inning, but the Habaneros mounted a comeback attempt in the late innings. After scoring once in the sixth, Mankato brought the tying run to the plate during a four-run seventh inning. Olivia Pichardo (University of California) opened the rally with a solo home run before Sailor Hall (Pittsburg State University) connected for a two-run double. Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 7-5, but Madison recorded the final outs to secure the win.

Ryan Maddox (University of Washington) went the distance in the circle for the Night Mares, earning the complete-game victory. Morgan Kostecka (University of Wisconsin-Green Bay) took the loss for the Habaneros.

The Night Mares will face the Habaneros again in Mankato on Sunday in a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park next Thursday for a matchup against the Wausau Ignite, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 20, 2026

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