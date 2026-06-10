Ignite Fall 11-0 to Nightmares in Opening Night

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







MADISON, WI. - Opening day jitters were evident in the first game of the season for the Wausau Ignite. A tough first loss came at the hands of the reigning 2025 Northwoods League Softball Champs, the Madison Nightmares.

The Nightmares attacked early and often, scoring 4 in the first, 3 in the second, and 4 in the third.

The night saw a great putout with Sydney Spear (UW-Madison) gunning down the runner at third to Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) to save a triple.

Quinn Marnocha (South Dakota State) would notch the Ignite's first hit of the year.

COMING UP NEXT

The Ignite will return to Wausau for their home opener on Wednesday, June 11th at Athletic Park, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. against the Lacrosse Steam.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on All Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 9, 2026

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