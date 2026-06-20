Blomberg Homers Three Times, Madison Night Mares Blow Out La Crosse Steam

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







La Crosse, WI - The Madison Night Mares (8-0) put on an offensive show Thursday night, launching five home runs and piling up 18 runs in a victory over the La Crosse Steam (4-5).

The Night Mares struck first in the second inning, scoring twice on an error and an Ava Carroll (University of Washington) sacrifice fly. La Crosse answered in the bottom half, however, plating three runs to take a 3-2 lead. Jackie Larsen (Bemidji State University) drew a bases-loaded walk to put the Steam in front.

Madison responded quickly in the third. Tele Jennings (University of Arizona) launched a two-run home run to give the Night Mares a 4-3 advantage. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) added a solo homer in the fourth to make it 5-3, and the offense continued to roll. Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) drove in two with a double later in the inning before Ahmari Braden (University of Pittsburgh) followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 8-3.

The Night Mares added two more runs in the fifth before breaking the game open in the sixth. Blomberg connected on a two-run homer to push the lead to 12-3. Madison's offense kept pouring it on in the seventh. Carroll launched a grand slam to make it 17-3, and Blomberg crushed her third home run of the night to cap the scoring at 18-3.

Kendall Weik (North Carolina State) earned her first win of the season in the circle for Madison, while Rachel Mori (UNC-Pembroke) was charged with the loss for La Crosse. Leila Ammon (Mississippi State University) recorded her second save of the year.

The Night Mares will travel to Mankato to take on the Habaneros on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park next Thursday for a matchup with the Wausau Ignite, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 19, 2026

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