Habaneros Edged by Grand Forks

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato Habaneros fell just short in a 7-6 loss to the Grand Forks Spitfires on Friday night at ISG Field.

Mankato took an early 2-0 lead behind RBI hits from Ava McKee (Bowling Green State University) and Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin). Grand Forks responded with six runs over the fourth and fifth innings, powered by two home runs from Mattison Kwarta.

The Habaneros battled back in the fifth as Sailor Hall (Pittsburg State University) launched a two-run homer and Katy Olive (Miami University OH) added a solo shot. Parent tied the game at 6-6 with an RBI in the sixth, but the Spitfires pushed across the go-ahead run in the seventh and held on for the win.

Mankato matched Grand Forks with 13 hits. Parent finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Hall went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Brylee Hempey (University of South Dakota) added two hits and a run scored.

Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) struck out five in 4 1/3 innings, while Hall added two strikeouts in relief.

The Habaneros return to action Saturday night at ISG Field to face the Madison Nightmares. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 19, 2026

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