Habaneros Fall Short to Night Mares Despite 7th Inning Rally

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato Habaneros took the field at ISG Field on Friday night for their first matchup against the undefeated Madison Night Mares.

Madison struck first in the opening inning when Tele Jennings (University of Arizona) delivered an RBI single, giving the Night Mares an early 1-0 lead.

Both teams were held scoreless in the second inning, while the Habaneros were unable to break through in the third and fourth. Madison added two runs to extend its advantage to 3-0 before capitalizing on a Mankato error in the fourth inning to score three more runs and take a 6-0 lead.

The Night Mares pushed across another run on a passed ball in the fifth, increasing their lead to 7-0.

Mankato got on the board in the sixth inning when Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) crossed the plate, cutting the deficit to 7-1. The Habaneros also held Madison scoreless in the inning for the first time all night.

The Night Mares were again held scoreless in the seventh as Mankato mounted a late rally. Olivia Pichardo (University of California) scored the first run of her softball career, making the score 7-2.

Parent and Melanie Spivey (Minnesota State University Moorhead) opened the inning with singles before Sailor Hall (Pittsburg State University) drove in both runners with an RBI double, trimming the deficit to 7-4.

Katy Olive (Miami University, Ohio) followed with a single, and Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) added another hit, scoring Hall and bringing the Habaneros within two runs.

Mankato's comeback effort fell short, as Madison held on for a 7-5 victory.

The Habaneros and Night Mares will meet again on Sunday for a doubleheader at ISG Field. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., with Game 2 set to follow at 7:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 20, 2026

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