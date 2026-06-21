Ignite Take Game One and Drop Game Two in Minot Double Header

Published on June 20, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







MINOT, ND - To start the game, Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) reached on a walk and advanced to second on a Marley Teasley bloop single. A Megan McGinnis (St. Mary's MN) RBI single put Wausau on the board early. A Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) single in the infield would see a play at the plate, tagging out Teasley advancing home. Megan McGinnis subsequently scored on a throwing error by the catcher attempting to cut down a Schwisow stolen base, giving the Ignite a 2-0 lead early. The Honey Bees stung back with a two-run homer to set the score level after 1.

The second inning saw a two-out walk by Taylor Liebelt (Illinois State) and a 2 out single by Mia Johnson, but both were stranded. A three-run homer by Minot put the Honey Bees up three to close the second.

At the top of the third, Riley Schwisow beat out a ground ball for a two-out single but would be stranded. Riley Stiles (Lake Forrest) came in for relief of Kluck in the bottom of the third and turned a 1-3 double play to keep the third scoreless.

Back-to-back walks to start the fourth inning put Quinn Marnocha (SDSU) on 2nd and Morgan Smith (Prairie View A&M) on first. Marnocha advanced to third on a Liebelt sac-fly. Marley Teasley plated both Marnocha and Smith with a 2-RBI double to bring the Ignite within one. Teasley came home with a Megan McGinnis single, where both runners advanced on an overthrow to home plate, tying the game at 5-5. The Ignite defense kept at it with a 1-2-3 half inning of work to move to the fifth inning.

Gabby Sosa (Purdue) started the fifth with a walk and reached second on a Liebelt single. Runners advanced and were loaded following a Mia Johnson single, bringing Marley Teasley back up. Teasley would hit her first North Woods Laugue three hit game with a bases-clearing triple. Megan McGinnis scored Teasley with a single for herself with two outs to set the score 9-5 with two outs. The Honey Bees responded with a home run with their first batter and closed the fifth, getting within two of the Ignite.

Following a Gabby Sosa walk and two outs in the inning, Morgan Smith cleared left field for her first collegiate home run, extending Wausau's lead 11-7. Riley Stiles would strike out two to get out of the sixth scoreless.

The seventh saw McGinnis get her fourth hit of the game with a 1-out double. A fielder's choice saw Brynn Daniel (Northwestern State) reach first safely but tag out McGinnis. Daniel was stranded heading into the bottom of the seventh. Taylor Liebelt would make the first out with an incredible diving catch. Marley Teasley would have a great over-the-shoulder grab to get out number two with runners on first and second. Riley Stiles secured the 11-7 win with her third strikeout of the night.

How it Happened GAME 2

Megan McGinnis led off the game, advancing to first on an error and getting to second with a stolen base, but was left on after the next three batters went down. Maya Rudy (Benedictine) made her first start of 2026 for the Ignite. The Honey Bees went on to score first, taking the lead 1-0 after the first.

Ava Arenz (Northern Colorado) found a two-out base on another infield error. A wild sequence at third base following a Mia Buske double to the fence led to no runs scored and runners doubled up at third base. Rudy and the defence closed the inning, going three up and three down.

Taylor Liebelt got Wausau on the board with her first home run in an Ignite uniform to tie it up at 1-1. The defence got the job done to keep Minot scoreless in the third.

With one out, Morgan Smith powered a line drive single followed up by a Riley Schwisow single. An Ava Arenz single that squeaked by the third baseman scored Smith to put the Ignite up 1. Liebelt continued her great day at the plate, legging out a 2-RBI triple on two outs to take the lead 4-1 in the fourth inning. The Honey Bees found a series of hits to plate 1 and then clear a loaded bases jam to retake their lead. Zoey Mills (East Florida CC) entered for relief and picked up a clutch strikeout, finding the Ignite down 7-4.

Marley Teasley, short a home run in game one for the cycle, crushed her 3rd on the season to retaliate, completing the cycle on the day, bringing the Ignite back within 2. Morgan Smith acquired her second hit on the day to be stranded. Facing the minimum in the fifth inning, Mills acquired her second strikeout on the night.

The Ignite went three up and three down in the sixth. Zoey Mills recorded her third and fourth strikeouts of the night to keep the score 7-5 into the seventh.

Megan McGinnis started things off with a leadoff double. Brynn Daniel, the tying run, singled into left field, bringing home McGinnis. The Ignite would lose game two 7-6.

Stats and Facts

Megan McGinnis is tied for first in doubles in the Northwoods with 6 on the year.

The last time the Ignite won 3 in a row came all the way back between June 20th and June 27th, 2025, winning 4 in a row.

The Ignite would combine for 9 extra base hits on the day and 15 RBI's.

Coming Up

The Ignite face the Honey Bees twice more on the road, with game three coming Sunday the 21st at 1:05 pm on Flo Sports. Their final game at Minot will come on Monday at 6:35.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on All Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.