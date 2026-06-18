Ignite Soar to 10-2 Victory over Honey Bees in the Rain

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







WAUSAU, WI. - The Ignite find themselves with a 10-2 victory in the rain over the Minot Honey Bees. 2 home runs off the bats of Claire Calmes (UW-Madison) and Marley Teasley (U of Washington) helped the Ignite fly to an 8-run win over a team they will get very familiar with over the next 5 days. 2 games in Wausau, followed by a travel day, then 4 games in Minot for an early-season series between these two teams.

How it Happened

Berritt Herr (UW-Madison) made her second start in three days for the Ignite following a complete game in game one of the doubleheader against Madison. Minot went up and down without a run in the first inning. Marley Teasley drew a walk early in her first at-bat and was brought home by Claire Calmes' second home run of the season. A two-run shot to deep center field put the Ignite up 2-0 after the first inning.

Herr went back to work in the top of the second, and the Ignite entered the bottom of the second scoreless. Momentum from the first inning didn't quite carry over, and Wausau left Quinn Marnocha (SDSU) on base following a fielder's choice.

In the third, the Honey Bees stung back with a series of hits and a sac fly, leveling the score at two. The tie wouldn't last long before Marley Teasley launched her second home run of the season, putting the Ignite up one. Claire Calmes followed up her first inning homerun with a single and would advance after a Brynn Daniel (Northwestern State) walk. Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) once again came up clutch with a 2-RBI single. Schwisow reached third after the Minot shortstop sailed a routine play into right field. Gabriella Sosa (Purdue), hitless coming into the game, earned her first hit with a double to left field, plating Schwisow.

Leading 6-2, the Ignite brought Zoey Mills (East Florida State CC) into relief. Mills struck out one and got out of the inning without giving up any runs. Wausau put runners on 2nd and 3rd but ultimately stranded both Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) and Teasley to close the inning.

The fifth inning saw another great performance from Mills, along with even better play from the infield and outfield. Defence was efficient and consistent all night for Wausau. The bottom of the fifth saw the game be broken open. Riley Schwisow would once again turn a single into a triple with another error from Minot. Gabriella Sosa put runners on the corners following a hit by pitch, and a slap into left field saw Sydney Spear (UW-Madison) score 2 on a standup triple. Mia Buske (SDSU) followed up with a double to plate Spear, then Marley Teasley scored Buske following a double of her own.

The sixth inning saw many changes to the Ignite defence, with Riley Stiles (Lake Forrest) coming in to pitch. The defence got out of a bases-loaded jam to keep the score at 10-2. The Ignite offence went three up, three down, and the game entered the final stretch.

Riley Stiles went on to retire the side, capping off her closing effort with a strikeout to award the Wausau Ignite their second win of the 2026 season.

Stats and Facts

Both Claire Calmes and Marley Teasley scored their second home run of the season.

The Ignite allowed the least amount of runs all year to the Honey Bees, 5 fewer than their 8-7 win against Grand Forks.

Brynn Daniel extended her on-base streak to six games, whilst Quinn Marnochas would end at six games.

Coming Up

The Ignite will end their homestand against the Honey Bees on Thursday the 18th. First pitch is set for 6:35 on Flo Sports. They will then hit the road and start a four-game series in Minot on Saturday the 20th.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on All Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 17, 2026

Ignite Soar to 10-2 Victory over Honey Bees in the Rain - Wausau Ignite

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.