Ignite Beat Steam 1-0 in a Complete-Game Shutout

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







LA CROSSE, WI. - The Wausau Ignite find a 1-0 complete-game shutout victory over the La Crosse Steam in game one of a five-game series that will likely decide the playoffs for the Ignite. Berritt Herr's first win of the year comes in spectacular five-strikeout fashion through seven innings.

How It Happened

Starting the game down one out, Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) drew a walk. Claire Calmes (UW-Madison) was hit by the first pitch she saw to put two runners on. Both were left on to end the inning. The Steam followed in the same fashion.

Tied at 0-0, Lily Wolf (Drake) drew a two-out walk. A stand-up double to the fence by Sydney Spear (Bradley) brought across the first run of the game for the Ignite, and Spear reached third on the throw to the plate. With the Ignite up 1-0, Berritt Herr (UW-Madison) gained her first strikeout of the day to keep the Steam scoreless.

Riley Schwisow drew a leadoff walk to start the third inning. Schwisow stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. She was stranded to end the scoring effort. The Steam followed the same.

In the fourth, Lily Wolf once again drew a two-out walk but was left on base. Herr gained her second strikeout of the day to keep the Steam runless through four.

Riley Schwisow found a leadoff single in the fifth and Claire Calmes (UW-Madison) followed with a bloop single to put two on with no outs. Back-to-back-to-back fly outs ended the effort. A one-two-three inning for Herr and the defence kept the score 1-0 for Wausau.

Sydney Spear got on base with a two-out error in the fifth. Gracie Konkol (St. Thomas, MN) reached on a hit-by-pitch. Both were stranded. Berritt Herr struck out two more in the bottom of the sixth, keeping the Ignite up 1-0.

A one-out double to the left field fence for Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) was her first hit of the night. Marley Teasley (Washington) drew a two-out walk. Both were left on as the Ignite remained up only one run. Berritt Herr and the defense secured the complete-game win 1-0.

Stats and Facts

Berritt Herr tosses the first Ignite away complete-game shutout in Wausau history.

The 1-0 victory is the lowest margin of victory the Ignite have had all year.

Coming Up Next

Wausau will enjoy two off days before heading back to La Crosse on Sunday the 26th. First pitch is set for 5:05 pm on Flo Sports.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on the All Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 23, 2026

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