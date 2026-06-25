Big Habaneros Rally Not Enough

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. - The Mankato Habaneros battled back from an early deficit but fell just short in an 11-10 loss to the La Crosse Steam on Wednesday night.

After trailing 4-0 through three innings, Mankato's bats came alive with four runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth to take the lead.

Katy Olive (Miami University, OH) had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, double, triple, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) added a two-run homer, while Sailor Hall (Pittsburgh State University) finished with two hits, an RBI, and three runs scored.

The Habaneros pushed across one run in the seventh and had the tying run within reach, but the comeback effort ended one run short.

Mankato finished with 10 runs on nine hits in the back-and-forth contest and will look to even the series with the Steam in the next matchup.

Mankato finished with 10 runs on nine hits, while La Crosse recorded 11 runs on 14 hits.

The Habaneros will look to bounce back in their next matchup against the Steam at ISG Field at 12:05 pm on Thursday.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 24, 2026

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