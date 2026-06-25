Mickayla Tosch Homers as Madison Night Mares Defeat Wausau Ignite

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Wausau, WI - The Madison Night Mares (13-0) stayed in the win column on Wednesday night, defeating the Wausau Ignite (5-7) at Athletic Park.

Madison broke through in the third inning when Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) launched a solo home run to open the scoring. The Night Mares continued to pile on later in the frame as Ava Carroll (University of Washington) ripped a two-run double to extend the lead to 3-0. Madison added another run before the inning ended, taking a 4-0 advantage.

The Night Mares added to their cushion in the fourth. Ryan Maddox (University of Washington) brought home a run with a sacrifice fly, and Carroll struck again later in the inning with a two-run triple to push the lead to 7-0.

Wausau scored its lone run in the sixth inning on an error, but Madison never let the game get any closer. Leila Ammon (Mississippi State University) was dominant in the circle, tossing a complete game while allowing just one unearned run and striking out five. The victory improved her record to 4-0 on the season. Berritt Herr (University of Wisconsin) was charged with the loss for the Ignite.

The Night Mares return to Warner Park on Thursday for a rematch against Wausau. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 24, 2026

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