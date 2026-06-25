Ignite Fall 7-1 to Madison Nightmares in One-Sided Affair

Published on June 24, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







WAUSAU, WI. - Both teams would go three up and three down in the first inning of the game, followed by another scoreless second inning where multiple fielders' choices led to Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) being stranded.

The Nightmares struck first and struck hard with a first-pitch home run to start the third inning. This would be followed by a 2 RBI double and a sacrifice out to put Madison up 4-0. Megan McGinnis (St.Mary's) reached second following a single and an error, but was stranded to keep the Ignite scoreless.

The Nightmares broke the game open in the fourth after multiple singles, a walk, and two scoring plays in a sac fly and a 2 RBI triple. The Ignite closed the inning once again, stranding runners on the corners, leaving Madison up 7-0.

Zoey Mills (East Florida CC) entered the game in the 3rd and showed out with 3 strikeouts and gave up only a single walk through three hitless innings. Three up and three down for the Ignite kept the score 7-0, Madison.

The scoring drought ended in the sixth for Wausau. 1-2-3 for the Nightmares found Brynn Daniel (Northwestern State) walking to first with two outs. A routine dribbler up the middle to close the inning was sailed over the first baseman's head by the pitcher, resulting in Daniel scoring Wausau's lone run and Mia Johnson (UW-Parkside) reaching third safely.

Momentum ended their for the ignite. Another fantastic inning by Mills resulted in a lone pinch hit single for Sydney Spear (UW-Madison) and a Taylor Liebelt (Illinois State) homer robbed over the fence by Madison. The game would close 7-1 in favor of the Nightmares.

Stats and Facts

Brynn Daniel extended her on-base streak to 12 games.

Megan McGinnis holds a five-game hitting streak.

Zoey Mills brought her ERA down to 4.08, landing her with the fourth-best ERA in the Northwoods.

Coming Up

The Ignite and Nightmares face off again, this time in Madison, on Thursday, the 25th, with first pitch set for 6:05 pm on FloSports. The Ignite will return home to face the LaCrosse Steam on Saturday, the 27th. First pitch is set for 5:05 pm.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on All Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.