Ignite Flash Leather in Close Win against Steam

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







LA CROSSE, WI. - The Ignite returned to the win column with a nail-biting 6-5 win over the La Crosse Steam. Effective batting and impressive defence propelled Ignite to their 6th win of the season.

How it Happened

Megan McGinnis (St. Mary's MN) led the game with a single, extending her hitting streak to seven games. With two outs, Brynn Daniel (Northwestern State) extended her on-base streak to 14 games with another single. Sydney Spear (Bradley), after bobbling a hit into left to put a runner on second, made a fantastic diving catch to get the first out of the inning. The Steam scored first with two outs on a single sneaking through the middle infield.

A two-out double for Mia Buske (SDSU) put the tying runner aboard for the Ignite. Sydney Spear drew a walk in her first at bat, putting the go-ahead run on first. Another Megan McGinnis hit tied the game in the form of an RBI double. Marley Teasley (Washington) brought home McGinnis and Buske for a 2-RBI double, putting the Ignite up two. Claire Calmes (UW-Madison), coming off of a Madison game that saw her exit following a hit by pitch, struck a single into left under the glove of the left fielder, scoring Teasley. Brynn Daniel reached on a subsequent hit by pitch. The Ignite closed the second up 4-1 after fantastic fielding that stranded two Steam players.

Kayla Priess (Butler) gained her first hit of the season leading off. An Ava Arenz (Northern Colorado) fielder's choice kept a runner only on first, who would be stranded to close the top of the third. The Steam stranded one to keep the Ignite up three.

Marley Teasley found a single with one out, then was stranded. Megan McGinnis continued her fantastic night with two fantastic catches at center field to keep the score 4-1.

Riley Schwisow led off the fifth inning with a single following multiple miscommunications in the infield. Mia Buske drew a walk, and Sydney Spear advanced to first on an infield error to load the bases. All three would be stranded, ending the Ignite bats with no extra runs. The Ignite loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, and the Steam took advantage, tying the game. The 3 runs would conclude Brooke Steinhorst's (Loyola Chicago) day in the circle and bring in Maya Rudy (Benedictine). Rudy closed the fifth with a strikeout to level the score at 4-4.

To lead off the sixth, a pitch sailed into Marley Teasley and Caire Calmes was hit for a second game in a row. Brynn Daniel loaded the bases with a single to left. A Mia Johnson sac fly brought home Teasley and advanced the runners, giving Ignite the 5-4 lead. 2 would be left on base following the third out. A heads-up double play turned by Riley Schwisow kept the bases from getting loaded, and a turn-around play by Teasley kept the Ignite up 1.

Sydney Spear beat out a dribbler to the pitcher to reach first with one out. McGinnis gained her single of the day and, with another La Crosse miscommunication, reached second and advanced Spear to third. Marley Teasley came through with her third single and RBI of the night after yet another miscommunication in the infield. The Ignite closed the top of the seventh up 6-4. The Steam found a single with two outs to bring the tying run to the plate. An RBI double brought the score to 6-5, bringing the winning run to the plate. A fly out to left ended the rally for the Steam, with the Ignite victorious 6-5.

Stats and Facts

Brynn Daniel extended her on-base streak to 14 games.

The Ignite left 13 runners on the bases.

Megan McGinnis extended her hitting streak to 7 games.

Coming Up Next

The Ignite will return home to face the LaCrosse Steam on Saturday, the 27th. First pitch is set for 5:05 pm and can be caught live on Flo Sports.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on All Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 26, 2026

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