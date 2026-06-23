Night Mares Roll Past Mankato Habaneros

Published on June 23, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Mankato, MN - The Madison Night Mares (12-0) remained unbeaten Monday night, defeating the Mankato Habaneros (2-10) to complete a series sweep.

Madison struck first in the opening inning when Kyra Smith (Colorado State University) delivered an RBI single. Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) followed with an RBI double to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Habaneros answered with three runs in the bottom of the first to briefly take the lead, but the Night Mares quickly responded in the second. After two runs had already scored in the inning, Grassel ripped a three-run double to put Madison back in front 7-3. Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) added an RBI single later in the frame to make it 8-3.

The Night Mares broke the game open in the third inning. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) launched a three-run home run- her ninth of the season- to stretch the lead to 11-3. Madison scored seven total runs in the inning on eight hits to take firm control.

Ahmari Braden (University of Pittsburgh) added an RBI double in the fifth to push the advantage to 16-3. The Habaneros were held scoreless after the first inning as the Night Mares cruised to the victory.

Kendall Weik (North Carolina State University) earned the win in the circle for the third consecutive game, while Addie Garr (Augustana College) took the loss for Mankato.

The Night Mares travel to Wausau on Wednesday for a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Ignite before returning to Warner Park on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 23, 2026

Night Mares Roll Past Mankato Habaneros - Madison Night Mares

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