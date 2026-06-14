Madison Night Mares Score 31 Runs in Doubleheader Sweep

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Minot, ND - The Madison Night Mares (4-0) continued their impressive start to the season on Saturday night, sweeping a doubleheader against the Minot Honeybees (1-4) to remain unbeaten.

Game 1

The Night Mares wasted little time jumping in front. Ava Carroll (University of Washington) led off the game with a home run, and Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) followed later in the inning with a two-run single to give Madison a 3-0 advantage. Minot answered with a run in the bottom of the first, but Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) delivered an RBI double in the second inning to extend the lead to 4-1.

Leading 4-3 in the fourth, Madison broke the game open with a six-run outburst. Carroll launched her second home run of the night to make it 6-3, and Tele Jennings (University of Arizona) added a two-run homer later in the frame as the Night Mares surged ahead 10-3.

Madison put the finishing touches on the victory with another offensive explosion in the seventh inning. Mickayla Tosch (Wichita State University) highlighted the rally with a two-run double that made it 13-4, and the Night Mares added five more runs before closing out an 18-4 win.

Leila Ammon (Mississippi State University) earned her second victory of the season in relief. Parker Rowden (Lafayette College) was charged with the loss for the Honeybees.

Game 2

Madison carried its momentum into the second game, scoring twice in the first inning. Tosch added a sacrifice fly in the second to make it 3-0, and Carroll followed with an RBI single later in the frame to push the lead to 4-0.

The Honeybees responded with two runs in the bottom of the second on an RBI hit from Clare Rettler (Carthage College), but the Night Mares answered right back in the third when Blomberg and Jennings both scored on an error to make it 6-2.

Minot cut the deficit to one in the fourth on a three-run home run from Sara Simon (West Liberty University), but Madison quickly regained control. Grassel led off the fifth inning with a home run, and Tosch drove in two more runs with a triple later in the frame as the Night Mares pulled away. Madison went on to secure a 13-5 victory and complete the doubleheader sweep.

Ryan Maddox (University of Washington) picked up her first win of the season for the Night Mares. Ashleigh Heiderscheit (West Liberty University) took the loss for Minot, while Ammon earned the save.

The Night Mares return to Warner Park on Monday for a doubleheader against the Wausau Ignite. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 13, 2026

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