Nigel Slade Returns for 2022-23 Season

MACON, Ga - Nigel Slade will return to the Macon Mayhem for 2022-23.

Standing at 6'0 and 185 lbs, the St. Catharines, ON native is back on the ice in Macon after recording 8 goals and 17 assists during the 20221-22 season.

"I am very grateful to be back in Macon this season, there is no other team in the league like it," says Slade. "The fans, the city, and the atmosphere at the rink makes it a very exciting place to be. It was an honor to be a part of the leadership group with this team last year, and I am looking forward to helping lead this team back to where I know it can be... contending for a championship in the playoffs! I can't wait to get started and meet all the new players coming in this year."

The Macon Mayhem open the 2022-23 season at home in Macon Coliseum against the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, October 21. More information can be found at maconmayhem.com.

