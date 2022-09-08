Thunderbolts Announce Signing of Defenseman Dillon Hill

September 8, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts, of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League), announced today the signing of defenseman Dillon Hill for the 2022-2023 season. Hill marks the third player announcement of the new season by Head Coach Jeff Bes.

The 6' 3" native of Niagara Falls, Ontario played three games for the Thunderbolts last season. He also saw time with Roanoke in the SPHL and ten games with the Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL.

Head Coach Jeff Bes says of Hill, "Dillon is big, strong and versatile player who brings experience to our team. He knows what it takes to play every day and he will bring that to the team."

Hill adds, "I am extremely happy to be back in Evansville and excited for the season to get underway. Opening night can't come soon enough."

Season ticket and group packages are now on sale for the upcoming season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.