Matt O'Dea Signs Training Camp Agreement

September 8, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that Matt O'Dea has signed a training camp agreement with the organization.

Matt O'Dea returns to the Star City after enjoying a breakout season for the Dawgs in 2021-2022. The five-foot-ten defenseman was one of the best offensive producers from the blue line throughout the SPHL, tallying 14 goals and 19 assists in 46 regular season games. O'Dea also had a team-best plus-27 plus/minus rating, and added five assists during the team's run to the President's Cup Final. The Mokena, Illinois native previously played 41 games for the Rail Yard Dawgs during the 2019-2020 season, netting four goals and 11 assists. O'Dea also played for the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons during the 2020-2021 campaign, recording five goals and seven assists as the River Dragons won the FPHL Ignite Cup title.

Players Signed to Training Camp as of September 8, 2022:

Matt O'Dea

Josh Nenadal

Sammy Bernard

Austyn Roudebush

Bryce Martin

Jarrad Vroman

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. online and at the box office.

