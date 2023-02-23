Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Night Highlights Renegades 2023 Promotional Schedule

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Calling all mawmas. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, the star of MTV's Jersey Shore, is coming home for Snooki Night at Dutchess Stadium on Sept. 8. The Renegades are celebrating Snooki with a bobblehead, specialty jersey, and an exclusive VIP meet-and-greet with the Marlboro native.

Snooki Night is presented by The Snooki Shop, Nicole's chain of stores with three locations, including in Beacon, New York. Prior to her massive success in television and business, Nicole was a member of the Renegades family as a gameday employee at Dutchess Stadium.

"We are so excited to be bringing Nicole back to her hometown team this summer," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades. "She is one of the biggest personalities to come to Dutchess Stadium, and we are happy to be celebrating her success."

In addition to Snooki Night, the Renegades' 66-game home schedule features another jam-packed slate of promotional nights, with a unique theme at every home game. The Renegades have 21 giveaways and 10 special appearances planned for the season.

Additionally, the Renegades are rolling out a re-vamped weekly promotional schedule, featuring new promotions like T-Shirt Tuesdays presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a unique Renegades t-shirt for each of the nine Tuesday games throughout the season.

Also new for the 2023 season is Dollar Dog Thursdays presented by Sahlen's, where fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's Hot Dogs during every Thursday home game. The Renegades have also teamed up with Hannaford Supermarkets to present three Kids Eat Free games throughout the season. The first 250 kids 12 & under through the gates will receive a voucher for a hot dog, chips, and soft drink.

"There has been a lot of progress made since the end of the 2022 season, and we are excited to showcase that to all our fans through our promotional schedule," said Jeffers. "I'm personally excited that we are having the most giveaway nights in the history of the Renegades, and I can't wait for our fans to share in the excitement and packing the park."

Previously announced in November, the Renegades have 21 fireworks shows planned for the 2023 season. Fireworks shows will be hosted after every Friday home game, every Saturday home game from June through September, along with a special Super Fireworks Show on July 3 to celebrate Independence Day.

The Renegades will be taking on two alternate identities during the 2023 season. After debuting in 2021, the Renegades will once again take on the Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson identity for four games during the 2023 season as part of the Copa de la Diversión program. New for this season, the Renegades will suit up as the Cider Donuts for four games, debuting the brand on the field on June 3.

Highlights of the 2023 Renegades promotional schedule are listed below:

Theme Night Highlights

April 7: Opening Night - Kick off the 2023 season in style with postgame fireworks!

April 9: Easter Sunday - Postgame Easter Egg Hunt on the field!

April 13: Prohibition Night - No Zoot Suits or special passwords required.

April 16: Not a K Day - Come to the ballpark and don't run a 5K!

May 4: Women in Sports Night - Celebrate the contributions of women in sports!

May 6: Mental Health Awareness Day

May 7: Autism Awareness Day presented by Greystone Programs

May 16: AI Night - The entire promotions script for the night will be generated by Artificial Intelligence software

May 17: Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

May 30: Italian Heritage Night

May 31: Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

June 1: German Heritage Night

June 16: Scout Night

June 17: Disability, Dream & Do (D3) Camp and Teddy Bear Toss

June 18: Father's Day - Play catch on the field after the game!

June 29: Pride Night

July 1: Luau Night

July 3: Independence Day

July 14: Marvel Super HeroTM Night - Come dressed as your favorite Marvel Super Hero!

July 15: Star Wars Night

July 16: Prince and Princess Day

July 18: Strike Out Cancer Night

July 19: Camp Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

Aug. 11: Irish Heritage Night presented by Leprechaun Lines

Aug. 12: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond

Aug. 22: Embrace the Rain - We make peace with the fact that yes, it does rain sometimes.

Aug. 26: Veterans Night

Aug. 27: Rascal's Birthday

Sept. 8: Snooki Night

Sept. 9: Fan Appreciation Night

Fireworks Schedule

April: 7 &14

May: 5 & 19

June: 2, 3, 16, 17 & 30

July: 1, 3*, 14, 15, 21 & 22

Aug.: 11, 12, 25 & 26

Sept.: 8 & 9

* - Independence Day Super Fireworks Show

Giveaways (all giveaways for first 1,000 fans)

April 7: Renegades gloves

May 5: Fenómenos Enmascarados replica jersey presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

June 3: Cider Donuts tote bag presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

June 15: Oswald Peraza Bobblehead presented by WRWD

July 1: Hawai'ian Beach Towel presented by TWC Landscaping & Pools

July 14: Rocket Raccoon Bobblehead presented by SMART Local 38

July 21: Retro Eyeglasses

Aug. 10: Jasson Domínguez Bobblehead presented by K104

Aug. 13: 2023 Renegades Baseball Card Team Set presented by Naples Capital

Sept. 8: Snooki Bobblehead presented by The Snooki Shop

Sept. 9: Sherpa Blanket presented by Michael's Appliance Center

Copa de la Diversión

May 5: Cinco de Mayo

June 4: National Puerto Rican Day

July 22: Noche Buena

Aug. 24: Fútbol (Soccer) Night

Kids Eat Free presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

Sunday, June 18

Sunday, July 16

Thursday, July 20

Cider Donuts

June 3: Hello to the Cider Donuts

June 28: Survival of the Fans

Aug. 13: Fans Give Back Day

Sept. 7: College Night

Special Appearances

June 30: Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

July 14: Black Widow and Captain America

July 15: Star Wars characters

July 16: Prince and Princess characters

July 21: Actor Chauncey Leopardi (played Squints in The Sandlot)

July 23: Santa Claus

Aug. 12: Spider-Man

Aug. 25: ZOOperstars!

Sept. 8: Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi

Sept. 10: The Pacemakers

Weekly Promotions

T-Shirt Tuesdays presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union: A different Renegades t-shirt giveaway on every Tuesday game for the first 1,000 fans!

We Care Wednesdays presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network: Every Wednesday the Renegades highlight a different non-profit & community organization doing great work within our community. Also, wine specials presented by Benmarl Winery.

Dollar Dog Thursdays presented by Sahlen's: $1 Sahlen's Hot Dogs every Thursday!

Fireworks Fridays presented by Friendly Auto Group: Experience a unique, musically-themed fireworks show after every Friday home game!

Saturday Dance Party: Enjoy live music performed by local bands for every Saturday game, with postgame fireworks show for every Saturday game from June through September!

Family Sunday Fundays presented by Mosquito Joe: Fun for the whole family, even the dog! Bring your pooch to the park, and stay after as kids can run the bases after the game.

The Renegades will be running special ticket packages featuring VIP experiences for Not a K (April 16), Marvel Super HeroTM Night (July 14), Star Wars Night (July 15), Prince and Princess Day (July 16), Fútbol (Soccer) Night (August 24), and Snooki Night (Sept. 8). More details on these packages and on theme nights, including all four Copa de la Diversión games, will be released soon. Details on theme games and weekly promotions are subject to change.

Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, and can be purchased, by phone at (845) 838-0094 or in person at the ticket office at The Dutch.

