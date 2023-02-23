Liz Welch Named Next Blue Rocks' General Manager

The Wilmington Blue Rocks announced today that the team's assistant general manager, Liz Welch, has been promoted to General Manager. In this capacity, she will oversee the day-to-day operations of the club while continuing to grow the game of baseball in the greater Wilmington region and working to enhance the Blue Rocks' long-standing presence within the community. Welch is only the fourth general manager in the team's storied thirty-one-year history and becomes the South Atlantic League's only female general manager.

Welch has been with the club for six years. She first joined the Blue Rocks in February, 2017, as the team's first Client Services Manager. In that role, she oversaw the fulfillment and relationships of the team's key corporate partners. In 2019, she was named Director of Marketing, a role she held until being named Assistant General Manager at the beginning of the 2021 season. Since then, Welch has overseen many departments and significant projects, including a multi-phase renovation plan that brings Frawley Stadium up to Major League Baseball's new PDL facility standards.

"Liz Welch is a quiet leader and a rising star in minor league baseball," said Blue Rocks owner and managing partner Dave Heller. "She is hard working, determined, thorough, and focused on getting things done. Over the past six years, she's done just about every job there is to do in minor league baseball, and accomplished each with alacrity and aplomb. We at the Blue Rocks are lucky to have Liz, and we're delighted to help put another big crack in the glass ceiling that's kept talented women from reaching the top of their field in minor league baseball."

"I'm really excited for this next chapter," said Welch. "Since I came to Wilmington, I've been absolutely blown away by the community's love for the Blue Rocks. The history of this franchise runs deep, and that's something our fans are incredibly proud of. I'm also so grateful for all of the support I've received. From Dave Heller and our ownership group to our fans, the Washington Nationals, and our great staff, everyone has supported me from Day One. I'm proud of what we've done and I'm even more excited for what's ahead. The best is yet to come!"

"Liz has earned this promotion," said De Jon Watson, Director of Player Development for the Washington Nationals. "She's a hard worker, she understands player development, and she'll do everything she can to make sure we have a great facility to develop and teach the next generation of Nationals' stars."

Originally from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Welch began her career in baseball in 2007 with the Atlantic League's Lancaster Barnstormers. Welch spent two seasons on the Barnstormers game staff until she was promoted to the front office in 2009. Serving first as the Administrative Assistant, Welch was ultimately promoted to Client Services Representative, a position she held from 2010 until leaving for the Blue Rocks in 2017.

