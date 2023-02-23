BlueClaws Set to Welcome Everyone Back for 2023; Promo Schedule Announced

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Pitchers and catchers have reported to spring training in Florida and Arizona. Up north, the weather is warming up and the BlueClaws are prepping for their 22nd season as the Jersey Shore's Hometown Team.

"It's a very exciting time of the year," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "Everything builds towards April 11th and what will be another great summer here in ShoreTown."

Last year, the BlueClaws welcomed in their 8-millionth fan and opened the Blue Wave Bar, a full service restaurant on the Suite Level open to every fan at every game. The Boardwalk, which includes five traditional boardwalk favorites, and the Manasquan Bank Mini Golf Course return for their fifth seasons.

"The Jersey Shore is our home and a special place to so many," Ricciutti added. "We've brought the best of the Jersey Shore to the ballpark with the boardwalk games and mini golf course. Our goal is to be at the forefront of entertainment options at the Jersey Shore that starts with putting on 66 great shows for fans across the summer."

2022 included 14 sellout crowds with an average attendance of over 7,200.

"We're very proud to reach 14 sellouts last year, finish third among all South Atlantic League teams in attendance, and 14th among all 120 Minor League Baseball teams in group sales," said Ricciutti. "We feel we have something to offer every family, business, youth sports team, non-profit organization, and other groups and we look forward to welcoming them back to ShoreTown this summer.

"We had a great year in 2022 and these nights deliver tremendous energy and excitement throughout the ballpark," said Ricciutti.

The BlueClaws previously announced that single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale beginning March 4th on BlueClaws.com.

"We encourage fans to order their tickets early so they don't get shut out and we'll see everyone in a few weeks," Ricciutti added.

The calendar includes a robust schedule of 11 fireworks nights for the summer, beginning with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (Jenkinson's Boardwalk) on April 11th, every Friday beginning June 2nd, and July 4th (Camping World).

Some of the most anticipated promotional nights of the year are listed below:

April

11th - Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (Jenkinson's Boardwalk)

May

18th - Phillie Phanatic Appearance, Educator Appreciation Night

19th - Marvel Super Hero Night with Black Panther

20th - Buster's Birthday & Touch-Some-Trucks Day (Judd Shaw Injury Law)

21st - Bark in the Park (Toyota World of Lakewood, 95.9 WRAT, 100.1 WJRZ)

June

2nd - Medusas Kick-Off (New Jersey Natural Gas)

8th - First Responders Night (RWJBarnabas Health)

9th - Pride Night (Coca-Cola) with Pride Cap Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

10th - Irish Heritage Night (New Jersey Natural Gas) with Irish Cap Giveaway (first 1,500 fans), Summer Concert Series (Farro's Tees) with The Snakes

11th - Salute to Dad Day (Rothman Orthopaedics) with Post-Game Catch on the Field

23rd - Girl Scout Family Night (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore)

24th - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night with Spider-Man

July

4th - Red White & BlueClaws with Post-Game Fireworks (Camping World)

6th - Military Appreciation Night with Post-Game Jersey Ceremony (OceanFirst Bank)

8th - Summer Concert Series (Farro's Tees) with Asbury Fever

27th - Medusas de Jersey Shore (New Jersey Natural Gas)

29th - Salute to Heroes Night (Farro's Tees)

August

3rd - Faith & Family Night

4th - Star Wars Night (RWJBarnabas Health)

5th - Marvel Super Hero Night with Captain Marvel, Post-Game Fireworks (Renaissance Lakewood)

17th - Medusas de Jersey Shore (New Jersey Natural Gas)

18th - Boy Scout Night (Jersey Shore Council, Boy Scouts of America)

19th - Grateful Dead Night, Summer Concert Series (Farro's Tees) with Splintered Sunlight

September

1st - Autism Awareness Night

2nd - Fan Appreciation Night

3rd - Final Game of the Season with Post-Game Fan Photo on the Field

"These nights represent the best fan experiences from across the BlueClaws season," said Ricciutti. "We know these games are going to sell out. We don't want anyone to miss out, and everyone's first chance to lock in their spot is coming up on March 4th."

Ricciutti added: "Each year, our team works extremely hard to create a calendar of fun for fans across the Jersey Shore. These nights are going to be special."

Daily promotions include Thirsty Thursday (95.9 WRAT) with $2 Coors Light cans and Sunday FunDays with Kids Eat Free (Sabrett), where members of the BlueClaws Kids Club (Jenkinson's Boardwalk) eat free.

Kids continue to run the bases after every game, thanks to RWJBarnabas Health.

"In terms of value and experience around the Shore, we've always felt that a BlueClaws game is second to none," said Ricciutti.

